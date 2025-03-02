D K Shivakumar will become Chief Minister by December: Congress MLA

Davangere (Karnataka), Mar 2 (PTI) Amid speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year, Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister by December.

He asserted that Shivakumar would serve as chief minister for the next 7.5 years from December, as the party is expected to win the next Assembly elections as well.

"Write it down, it will happen by December. I can also write and give it to you in blood if you want, that he (Shivakumar) will become CM by December. If he takes charge in December, he will run the administration, including the next five-year term too, so by and large, he will be CM for 7.5 years," Shivaganga told reporters here.

Without explicitly confirming whether a power-sharing agreement exists, the Channagiri MLA responded to a question by emphasising Shivakumar's contributions to the party. He credited Shivakumar for increasing the party’s seat tally in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"He (Shivakumar) has made history. He has organised the party, invested his resources, and sacrificed a lot for it. His silence or composure should not be mistaken for weakness. The high command is aware of everything, and I am a hundred per cent sure he will be CM by December," he added.

There has been speculation in Karnataka’s political circles, particularly within the ruling Congress, about a possible change in leadership later this year under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" arrangement.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, is a strong contender for the chief minister’s post and has been open about his ambition.

Expressing his unwavering support for Shivakumar, Shivaganga stated that he would stand by any decision the leader takes.

"If he (Shivakumar) doesn’t get justice, then being in the Congress party is pointless. It is because of his organisational efforts that 75-80 of us were newly elected. He is essential for the party, and we are confident that the high command will make him CM," he said.

Shivakumar will assume the CM post through the Congress’ strength, without needing external support, the MLA added. "It is our right. We will demand it, and the high command will recognise his efforts," he asserted.

Following the Congress’ victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. The party ultimately appointed Siddaramaiah as CM while convincing Shivakumar to accept the Deputy Chief Minister role.

At the time, reports suggested that a "rotational chief minister" arrangement had been reached, wherein Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed such an agreement.

The MLA also urged the high command to restrain Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, who has been openly critical of Shivakumar.

"He is causing embarrassment to the party and the government. I urge the high command to take action against Rajanna," he said.

Rajanna, who is considered close to Siddaramaiah, belongs to a faction that insists the incumbent CM will serve the full five-year term.