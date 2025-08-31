D K Shivakumar's one leg is towards BJP, claims MLA Yatnal

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Aug 31 (PTI) Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's one leg is towards the BJP, as he called the latter singing the RSS prayer song in the Assembly recently as "drama".

The senior leader, who was expelled from the BJP for violating party discipline, has even claimed that there was a round of discussion in Delhi to make Shivakumar the chief minister, if he comes with 60-70 Congress MLAs, but nothing happened as the saffron party leadership got a report that he lacked support of legislators.

Shivakumar refused to react to Yatnal's claims. "I don't want to throw stones on garbage or cow dung," he said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

"D K Shivakumar is doing drama (by singing the RSS prayer song). He has kept his one leg towards BJP. He has held one round of discussion with BJP. As MLAs are not with them, they (BJP) dropped the plan," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "There was one meeting in Delhi with Shivakumar under the leadership of BJP state President (B Y Vijayendra) about getting 60-70 Congress MLAs..." "He (Shivakumar) wanted an understanding with the BJP. But a report has gone (to BJP top brass) that there are not even 12-13 people (MLAs) behind Shivakumar, and everyone is with Siddaramaiah," he added.

Noting that he was asked by a BJP high command leader as to how many MLAs are with Shivakumar, Yatnal said, "I told 10-12 are there and if he comes with the BJP, none will come. He (BJP leader) said my assessment was right." Stating that the BJP leader had told him that a discussion was held about Shivakumar as CM and Vijayendra as Deputy CM, he said, "Both together would have sold Karnataka. That is why I'm opposed to Shivakumar becoming CM.

"Siddaramaiah (as CM) may do things in favour of Muslims for two years, but Shivakumar should not become. He is corrupt and joining with another corrupt from the BJP is bad for Karnataka." Yatnal has been openly critical of Vijayendra even when he was in the BJP.

He had accused Vijayendra of indulging in "adjustment politics" with the ruling Congress, and trying to keep the party in his clutches along with his father B S Yediyurappa. PTI KSU KH