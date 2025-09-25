D Raja re-elected CPI general secretary at party's 25th Congress

Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) Senior leader D Raja on Thursday was re-elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India on the concluding day of the party's 25th Congress here.

The party also announced the formation of a 11-member national secretariat comprising Amarjeet Kaur and Girish Sharma, among others, along with a 31-member executive committee.

Senior CPI leader from Punjab, Hardev Arshi, was elected as a member of the Central Control Commission, a party statement said.

The 25th Congress of the CPI was held here from September 21 to 25 in which over 800 delegates from across the country took part.

It also coincided with the party's centennial. During the proceedings on Thursday, the CPI adopted a slew of resolutions with Punjab leader Arshi demanding the restoration of trade with Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

The party noted that although Partition drew a dividing line at Wagah, people on both sides of the border have shared culture, language, and heritage for centuries.

Resumption of trade, it emphasised, would greatly benefit Punjab's farmers, traders, and industries, especially the tourism sector.

Another resolution was moved by CPI’s state secretary Bant Brar, demanding the release of all prisoners who have completed their sentences.

The party said that many prisoners in the country have been in jails for years without chargesheets being filed against them, or due to trials proceeding at an extremely slow pace.

Accusing governments of using the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws to "imprison intellectuals, student leaders, and social activists", the CPI demanded withdrawal of such cases and the release of all detainees.

In another resolution, the CPI vowed to intensify the ideological and theoretical struggle against the BJP-RSS.

The party affirmed that in the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, it would strive to ensure the victory of the Left, democratic, and secular forces, while in Kerala it would make every effort to secure the victory of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Reiterating its faith in socialism and humanity, the party resolved to strengthen itself at the grassroots level through the people's struggle.

In another resolution, the party vowed to raise its voice for the rights of Dalits, tribals, backward castes, and other marginalised sections of society.

It also expressed grave concern over "rising unemployment" in the country and the "decline" in the education sector.

The CPI called for the unity of Left and democratic forces against the alleged "authoritarian tendencies" of the Centre, as it strongly criticised the BJP government's alleged "pro-corporate and communal policies", appealing to the people to unite against such forces.

It also resolved to make every effort to ensure unity among the INDIA bloc parties in the forthcoming elections, so as to give a fitting reply to those who thrive on communalism, corporate interests, and politics in the name of religion.