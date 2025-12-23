DA case against T'gana Dy Transport Commissioner, Rs 12.72 crore assets found during searches

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) The Telangana ACB has registered a DA case against the deputy Transport Commissioner, Mahabubnagar district, and found assets worth over Rs 12.72 crore allegedly linked to him and his family members.

A case of Disproportionate Assets (DA) to the known sources of income was registered against M Kishan, a release from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

The officer is alleged to have acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, it said.

Searches were conducted at his residence and 11 other locations belonging to his family members and associates on Tuesday.

The assets that were found during the searches include 50 per cent share in a hotel in Nizamabad, ownership of furniture space, two flats, 31 acres of agricultural land, 10 acres of commercial land, polyhouse and shed, bank balance of Rs 1.37 crore, gold ornaments weighing 1,000 grams and two cars, it said.

The documented value of the movable and immovable properties calculated so far is Rs 12.72 crore, while the market value is significantly higher, the ACB said, adding further verification of additional assets is underway.

