DA case booked against suspended Additional Collector in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The ACB of Telangana on Wednesday said it has registered a Disproportionate Assets case against a suspended Additional Collector (Revenue) in Hanumakonda district and found assets worth over Rs 7.69 crore allegedly linked to him and his family members.

A case of Disproportionate Assets to the known sources of income was registered against the official, who was caught along with two others in December last year, while allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 60,000 bribe from a complainant.

The accused official is alleged to have acquired assets by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service, a Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said.

Searches were conducted on Wednesday at his house and other seven places belonging to him and his relatives, it said.

The documents revealed ownership of the accused official and his family members over two residential houses, one commercial shop, eight open plots, agricultural land measuring 14.25 acres, the ACB said.

In addition to the immovable assets, movable assets were also found and seized during searches, which include Rs 30 lakh in cash, bank balances totalling Rs 44 lakh, household articles and three four-wheelers besides gold ornaments weighing 297 gram, it said.

The total value of the assets identified so far estimated at Rs 7.69 crore and further verification is in progress to ascertain additional assets and to determine the extent of disproportionate assets, if any, the ACB added. PTI VVK VVK KH