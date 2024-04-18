Dabholkar murder case: Special court to pronounce judgement on May 10

Pune, Apr 18 (PTI) A special court here will pronounce its final judgement in the rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case on May 10, special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi said on Thursday.

Dr Dabholkar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants during his morning walk on Omkareshwar bridge here on August 20, 2013.

"During the hearing today, Additional Sessions Judge (special judge) A A Jadhav set May 10 as the date for judgement in the case," said special public prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi.

The probe was initially carried out by Pune police before the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2014.

The CBI arrested Virendrasinh Tawde, an ENT surgeon who was allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha, followed by alleged shooters Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar. It filed a chargesheet against these three as well as advocate Sanjiv Punalekar and his assistant Vikram Bhave in 2019.

The CBI had also invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against the accused.

While Tawde, Andure and Kalaskar are in jail, Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail. PTI SPK BNM