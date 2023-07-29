Dabri murder-suicide case: Bodies handed over to families after autopsy

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The autopsies of a woman who was shot dead and her attacker who later killed himself in the city's Dabri area have been completed and the bodies handed over to their families, police said on Friday.

The 42-year-old woman was shot dead near her house on Thursday and the man later shot himself on the terrace of his residence.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M Harsha Vardhan said questioning in the case will resume on Saturday as the families were busy with rituals.

A probe is underway in the case and no complaint of stalking has been received, the DCP said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident is being circulated on social media.

Police had said that the Dabri police station received information regarding the incident around 8.45 pm on Thursday.

The woman, Renu, and her attacker, Ashish, reportedly knew each other. They used to go to the same gym a couple of years earlier, police added. PTI NIT IJT IJT