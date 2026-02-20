Dacoit on run for 10 years arrested in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) A notorious dacoit absconding for around 10 years was arrested in Rajasthan's Dholpur under 'Operation Shikanja', police said on Friday.

Diwan Gurjar, a member of Jagdish Gurjar dacoit gang, had been on the run for nearly a decade and had a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest. A non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against him, IG Bharatpur Kailash Chandra said.

A team tracked him down in Dholpur and arrested him, he said.

The gang, led by Jagdish Gurjar, is involved in several criminal activities across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. PTI SDA APL APL