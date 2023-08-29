Dacoits loot 2 jewellery shops in West Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) Armed dacoits looted two jewellery shops in West Bengal's Nadia and Purulia districts on Tuesday, police said.

Four dacoits were nabbed following a gun battle between the miscreants and policemen at Ranaghat in Nadia district on Tuesday evening, a senior police officer said.

Unknown miscreants after robbing the jewellery shop, while escaping fired a few rounds injuring one policeman, he said.

"Four have been arrested and a major part of the looted jewellery has been recovered from them. The other members managed to escape and we are looking for them. Hopefully, we will arrest them soon," he told reporters.

In the second dacoity at Namopara of Purulia district, a gang of eight dacoits with arms barged into the jewellery shop and looted jewellery and diamonds worth at least Rs 7 crore, police said.

Police have started a search operation in the district, the officer added. PTI SCH RG