Dacoits loot cash and jewellery from bizman's house

Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) A gang of five armed dacoits burgled the home of a businessman in Nagpur on Wednesday night and decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 11.2 lakh, police said.

The gang, armed with knives and an iron rod, broke into the home of Rajesh Pandey in Kapil Nagar area by cutting through three iron window grills when the family was asleep.

The dacoits threatened to kill Pandey's family members and locked them in a bedroom before fleeing with cash, gold and silver jewellery. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV, an SUV, and six mobile phones, a police official said.

Police have launched investigations after registering an FIR. PTI COR NSK