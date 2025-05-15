Dacoits loot over 5 kg gold, 32 kg silver from businessman's house in Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 15 (PTI) A gang of six dacoits looted 5.5 kilograms of gold and 32 kilograms of silver from the house of a businessman in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred in MIDC Waluj area in the city around 2 am, they said.

"Six robbers broke into the residence of businessman Santosh Ladda when he and his family members were out of station. They tied the family driver-cum-caretaker, who was present inside the house at that time, with a gauze roll during the robbery. The accused were there for around two hours," an official of MIDC Waluj police station said.

"It was initially said that the stolen gold and silver were eight kilograms and 40 kilograms respectively. But 2.5 kilos of gold was later found inside the residence only along with eight kilograms of silver. Around 5.5 kilograms of gold and 32 kilograms of silver were looted by the robbers," he added.

The police formed multiple teams comprising a total of 60 personnel to trace and nab the dacoits, the official said. PTI AW NP