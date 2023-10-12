Dacoits loot Rs 60,000, motorcycle from Odisha man

Phulbani (Odisha), Oct 12 (PTI) A field staff of a non-bank financial institution was severely assaulted and Rs 60,000 in cash, his motorcycle and mobile phone were looted by dacoits in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Batabadi village in Tumudibandha police station area on Wednesday when 40-year-old Alok Baliarsingh was returning from his field on his motorcycle, a police officer said.

Armed dacoits stopped his motorcycle, severely assaulted him after he refused to give them the money collected during his field visit, and fled with his two-wheeler and mobile handset before knocking him unconscious and leaving him by the roadside, Tumudibandha inspector-in-charge Ashutosh Jena said.

He was admitted to the hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, Jena said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD