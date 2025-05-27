Dacoity accused killed in encounter, five others held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), May 27 (PTI) A dacoity accused was killed in an encounter with police while five other members of the gang were arrested in the district, police said on Tuesday.

A gang of six dacoits had looted 5.5 kg gold, 32 kg of silver and Rs 70,000 in cash from the residence of a businessman on May 15 in an area under the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC police station.

The police nabbed Yogesh Hajbe (31), Suresh Gangne (45), Syed Azharuddin (37), Sohail Shaikh (22) and Mahendra Bidve (38) in the case on Tuesday.

When a police team closed in on Amol Khotkar, the alleged mastermind of the dacoity, in Sajapur, he allegedly drove his car towards the police team and also opened fire on them, said police commissioner Pravin Pawar.

"Our team fired in reply and he got injured after a bullet hit him on the right arm. His girlfriend was with him. Amol was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital here where the doctors declared him dead," the commissioner told reporters. PTI AW KRK