Dacoity bid foiled, five held

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) With the arrest of five persons, police claimed to have foiled an armed dacoity attempt at a jewellery shop at Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The case was registered at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, an official said on Tuesday.

"A police team was patrolling when it spotted five persons moving suspiciously on Khoni Road in Ambarnath in the wee hours of Monday. Upon searching them, the police recovered a pistol, live rounds, a knife, a nylon rope and chilli powder from them," he said.

The accused were identified as Yuvraj Navnath Pawar (24), Rahul Vilas Gaikwad (25), Vasudeo Durgacharan Fakira (38), Kalpesh Shantaram Baviskar (19) and Ajay Jayraj Pillai (22), he said.

According to police, the accused were planning to carry out dacoity at a jewellery shop when the patrol team nabbed them.