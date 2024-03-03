Dacoity bid foiled in Thane district; four held

Thane, Mar 3 (PTI) The police foiled a dacoity attempt and arrested four men with weapons in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A case has been registered under sections 399 (preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act for the incident that occurred on February 28, the official said.

A patrolling team of the police spotted the accused on the road in the wee hours in the Kulgaon area, he said.

The men, who were standing next to a pick-up van, allegedly had a knife, sickle, chopper, iron rod, rope, chilli powder, and a bag of stones in their possession, the official said.

The police team apprehended Eteshyam Munir Sonde, Kais Mehboob Beig, Dawood, and Parvesh Kohri, while two others managed to escape, he said.

PTI COR ARU