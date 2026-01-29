‘Dada’ gone, locals anxious over future of Baramati

Pune, Jan 29 (PTI) As they struggle to come to terms with the sudden departure of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, another concern is beginning to dawn on the residents of his native place Baramati in Pune district.

For years, Pawar had become synonymous with development in Baramati, about 100 km from Pune. People from this sugarcane-dominated region said they never had to approach Pawar for new projects, as he himself was keen to introduce initiatives in the area.

After the mortal remains of Pawar, who died in a plane crash in Baramati, were consigned to flames on Thursday, grief-stricken residents began wondering what the future holds for his pocket borough.

Teacher Ganesh Londhe said the town’s development model took shape due to Pawar’s vision and foresight.

“I do not remember people ever having to approach Dada seeking development or new projects for Baramati. He was always eager to bring innovative and novel initiatives. Today, we lost him in a moment, and after his sudden exit, we see only darkness ahead. Everyone is worried about what will happen to Baramati,” Londhe said.

Lawyer Vilas Gaikwad, another resident, described the plane crash as the blackest moment in Baramati’s history. “It is unbelievable for us that Ajit Dada, who also headed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is no longer with us. The future now looks bleak,” he said.

Residents also recalled Pawar’s zero-tolerance approach towards crime, especially crimes against women.

“Because of his strong policies and firm action against criminals and anti-social elements, women felt safe and could move around the town even at odd hours,” said Vaishali Lokhande, a student.

For Rahul Nahargoje, the tragic death of Pawar was hard to digest.

“There may not be another city in India where the scale of development achieved by Ajit Dada in Baramati can be matched. The big question before Baramatikars now is what lies ahead. I feel development will come to a halt here,” he said.

The 66-year-old NCP chief was cremated with full state honours at the Vidya Pratishthan college ground in Baramati, a day after he and four others died when the chartered plane carrying them crashed. PTI SPK NR