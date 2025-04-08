Dadi Ratan Mohini had a towering spiritual presence: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Dadi Ratan Mohini, the administrative head of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris, saying she will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion.

The Mount Abu-headquartered organisation said on its website that she passed away earlier in the day at the age of 101.

Modi said on X, "Dadi Ratan Mohini Ji had a towering spiritual presence. She will be remembered as a beacon of light, wisdom and compassion. Her life journey, rooted in deep faith, simplicity and unshakable commitment to service will motivate several people in the times to come." Modi said she provided outstanding leadership to the Brahma Kumaris' global movement. Her humility, patience, clarity of thought and kindness always stood out, he added.

"She will continue to illuminate the path for all who seek peace and wish to make our society better. I will never forget my interactions with her. My thoughts are with her admirers and the Brahma Kumaris’ global movement in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," he said.