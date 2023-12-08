DAE holds mock drill at Kalpakkam N-plant

Chennai, Dec 8 (PTI) The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) on Friday conducted the annual site emergency exercise at Kalpakkam centre here to assess the preparedness of the officials.

Advertisment

The facility at Kalpakkam, about 50 kms east of Chennai, is home to the Madras Atomic Power Station (MAPS) operated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Nuclear Recycle Board among others.

The annual exercise which was conducted 'unannounced' was aimed at checking the preparedness of the centre and the plant management, to meet any remote emergency situation, an official release here said.

Kalpakkam Emergency Committee head and MAPS Station Director Sudhir B Shelke led the exercise.

Various activities witnessed during the drill include sheltering of personnel in their respective units, treatment to an injured person, administration of medicines (chocolates) to the personnel as a protective measure and evacuation of non-essential personnel out of the site.

Senior officials including Directors of Kalpakkam Centre and from Atomic Energy Regulatory Board observed the event which was completed in 150 minutes. PTI VIJ ROH