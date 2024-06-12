DAE launches food supplement 'AKTOCYTE' for cancer patients

Mumbai, June 12 (PTI) The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in collaboration with IDRS Labs on Wednesday launched a food supplement or nutraceutical `AKTOCYTE' which is aimed at enhancing the quality of life of cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy.

AKTOCYTE has received approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an official release said.

Scientists from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai; Advanced Centre for Training Research and Education in Cancer, Navi Mumbai, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai; and officials of M/s IDRS Labs who were involved in the making of the tablets were present during the launch programme.

Dr Sudeep Gupta, Director TMC, said the first step towards the development of this tablet was taken around 25 years ago.

Doctors at the TMC said AKTOCYTE tablets have shown remarkable results, particularly in pelvic cancer patients suffering from radiotherapy-induced side effects. Patients treated with AKTOCYTE tablets demonstrated an extraordinary recovery from radiotherapy mediated toxicity, they said.

The tablet, designed as an adjuvant to cancer radiotherapy, regenerative nutraceutical, immunomodulator and antioxidant, marks a significant advancement in cancer care, they said, while stressing that it is not an alternative to any existing cancer treatment.

Dr Gupta said that AKTOCYTE has received approval from FSSAI as a nutraceutical, and it is necessary to undertake necessary studies to establish that it can also be used as a drug for a specific purpose. PTI PR KRK