DAE scientists, IDRS Labs join hands to develop Aktocyte tablets for cancer

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Scientists from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and Bengaluru-based IDRS Labs have joined hands to develop Aktocyte tablets for treating pelvic cancer, a statement said on Wednesday.

Experts from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai; Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, and the Advanced Centre for Training Research and Education in Cancer, Navi Mumbai collaborated with IDRS Labs with the primary aim of minimizing the side effects of radiotherapy, the DAE statement said.

"The Aktocyte tablets have shown remarkable results, particularly in pelvic cancer patients suffering from radiotherapy-induced Cystitis (blood in urine). Patients treated with Aktocyte tablets demonstrated an extraordinary recovery, eliminating the need for surgical removal of the urinary bladder," the statement said.

The tablets are expected to hit the market next month.

The tablets, designed as an adjuvant to cancer radiotherapy, regenerative nutraceutical, immunomodulator and antioxidant, mark a significant advancement in cancer care, the DAE said.

Aktocyte has received approval from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), it added.