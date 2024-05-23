DAE secretary meets Rosatom DG, discusses ways to enhance nuclear cooperation

Mumbai, May 23 (PTI) Department of Atomic Energy secretary Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Thursday met with Alexey Likhachev, the Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation of Russia and discussed ways to further bolster the nuclear energy cooperation between the two countries.

A statement by Rosatom said officials of the two sides visited the site of the Pilot Demonstration Energy Complex (PDEC) being built in Seversk, Tomsk region.

During the joint visit, a full-scale discussion took place on the prospective areas of the Russian-Indian cooperation in the nuclear field, the statement added.

"We are ready for serious expansion of the cooperation with India in the field of using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. This include, first of all, serial construction of the Russian-designed high-capacity nuclear power units at a new site in India, implementation of land-based and floating low-power generation projects, cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle area, as well as in the field of non-power applications of nuclear technologies," said Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is looking for additional sites for Russian nuclear reactors.

Russia and India are collaborating on building six 1000 MW nuclear reactors in Kudankulam of which two have been commissioned.

"Alexey Likhachev and Ajit Kumar Mohanty also discussed the progress of the joint Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project being constructed as per the Russian design in the southern India, comprising six power units equipped with light-water reactors, each of 1000 MW capacity," the statement added. PTI PR KRK