Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane: 3 'govindas' injured, hospitalised

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Dahi Handi celebrations in Thane on Saturday resulted in three 'govindas' sustaining injuries while forming human pyramids to break butter-filled pots that give the festival its name.

The three have been admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

As per hospital authorities, 18-year-old Aditya Raghunath Verma, a resident of Waghoba Nagar in Kalwa East, sustained a head injury while forming a human pyramid. Krishna Mithu Swayan (13) of Mumbra suffered an injury to her right hand.

They said 10-year-old Samar Bansilal Rajbhar, also from Kalwa East, was admitted with a head injury. Incidentally the courts have banned the participation of those below 14 years in the pyramid formation process.

No injuries were reported at the District Government Hospital here till late afternoon, the officials said.

Dahi Handi festival is celebrated across Maharashtra to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival sees troupes of young men and women forming human pyramids to break dahi handis (pots of curd) suspended in the air with ropes. PTI COR BNM