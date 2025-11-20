Dahisar-Kashimira Metro line expected to be operational by Dec: Sarnaik

Thane, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday that the Metro line between Dahisar in Mumbai and Kashimira in neighbouring Thane district is expected to be operational by December.

“Metro services are planned to be started on the Dahisar-Kashimira route by the end of December, and this will be a happy moment for the residents of Mira-Bhayander,” he said after inspecting the line.

According to a statement from his office, the line will help Mira-Bhayander residents access other Metro corridors in Mumbai.

He said the final green light depends on regulatory approval, adding that it requires the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety certificate. PTI COR NR