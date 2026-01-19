Dahisar-Mira-Bhayandar metro service to become operational in February: Sarnaik

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) The Mira-Bhayandar metro service will become operational next month, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Monday.

The upcoming Mumbai Metro Line 9, a crucial extension of Line 7, connects Dahisar (East) in Mumbai to Mira-Bhayandar in Thane district.

Sarnaik stated that all major roads in Mira-Bhayandar will be concreted within the next one-and-a-half to two years.

Addressing a news conference at the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) headquarters, Sarnaik said the metro project work is in its final stages.

"People are eagerly waiting for the metro. The work is almost complete. I have spoken to the Chief Minister, and we will start the metro next month after local body (ZP and panchayat samitis) elections are held on February 5," he said, adding that the metro will significantly ease traffic congestion and improve public transport.

The minister also announced that the city will start receiving water from the Surya Dam, which is expected to resolve long-standing water supply issues.

Commenting on the outcome of civic polls, Sarnaik said he was satisfied with the BJP's victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people have shown their support. We worked on development, but perhaps people did not fully trust us. Still, our vote count increased by 1.90 lakh," the Shiv Sena leader said.

He said the Marathi-Non Marathi controversy during the election period benefited the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The issue of regional identity stemmed from an assault on a shopkeeper in Mira Bhayandar by activists of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena last July.

The MNS and other groups had organised a massive protest march to assert the Marathi identity. PTI COR NSK