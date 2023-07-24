Daily commuters block railway tracks at Bhogpur during morning rush hour

Kolkata, Jul 24 (PTI) Alleging inordinate delay in running of local trains in the Howrah-Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway, a section of daily commuters blocked railway tracks at Bhogpur station during morning rush hour on Monday.

A South Eastern Railway official said that a few EMU local trains were delayed en route owing to the agitation from 9.10 am to 10.13 am.

The commuters blocked the tracks at Bhogpur station in the Howrah-Kharagpur section alleging regular delay in the running of local trains, thus affecting their work schedule.

The SER official said that normal train services were restored after the blockade was lifted at 10.13 am. PTI AMR RG