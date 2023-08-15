Daily death toll at Thane civic hospital drops to 2; civic chief holds review meeting

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) Two more patients died at the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa in Thane district, taking the toll to 24 since Saturday last, while municipal commissioner Abhijit Banger held a meeting with senior officials of the facility on Tuesday and directed them to ensure ailing persons are provided timely and proper treatment.

In the wake of death of patients, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital on Monday and announced allocation of Rs 71 crore for creation of various facilities at the medical centre which is located in his political turf Thane.

The civic-run hospital has been in news over the death of a large number of patients in the last few days. In a 24-hour period covering last Saturday and Sunday, 18 deaths were reported in the medical facility. After that the daily toll dropped sharply, but still four more have patients died, taking the total since Saturday (August 12) to 24.

Hospital Dean Dr Rakesh Barot told PTI that the during the last 24 hours ended on Tuesday morning, the facility has recorded just two deaths, taking the toll since Saturday to 24.

A day after Shinde's visit, municipal commissioner Banger held a review meeting with senior hospital officials and directed them to ensure proper treatment of patients and their admission if required, said an official release.

He asked all departments in the hospital to have a proper coordination among themselves and give topmost priority to providing quick health services and patient care, it said.

A large number of patients with different ailments come to the hospital, but care should be taken to ensure none of them is refused treatment if it is available, Banger told officials at the meeting.

He made some administrative changes in the hospital and entrusted documentation and administrative works to the Office Superintendent which was hitherto being done by the dean and the medical superintendent, said the release.

Banger directed department heads to ensure those admitted to the hospital get proper and timely treatment, adequate medical staff are available for patient care, medicines are stocked in adequate quantity and diagnostic tests are conducted in the premises itself.

He told officials that if no beds are available in the CSM Hospital, the administration should arrange ambulances for sending patients to the nearby Thane Civil Hospital or any other medical centre in adjoining Mumbai, said the release.

The commissioner asked the dean and the medical superintendent to concentrate on patient care and recruitments in the hospital and arrange specialists if their services are needed, it said.

Since funds have been made available by the government, repair and renovation works at the hospital will start soon and more beds will be provided on the second floor of the building, said the release. PTI COR RSY