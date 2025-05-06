Daily flights between Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam from June

Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Bhubaneswar will be connected to Visakhapatnam by a daily flight from June, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday.

The flight would be operated under the Building & Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme of the state government, he said.

"From Temple City to Coastline — Odisha spreads its #WingsOfProgress! Thanks to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi for steering this transformative aviation push. Starting June 2025, daily flights between Bhubaneswar & Visakhapatnam will take off under B-MAAN, propelled by the #NewDestinationPolicy. Unlocking new avenues for tourism, trade, and regional connectivity for a #ViksitOdisha," he posted on X. PTI AAM AAM SOM