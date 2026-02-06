Daily wagers’ regularisation in J-K after panel report: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 6 (PTI) The National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir is awaiting the report of a panel before initiating the process of regularisation of daily wagers, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Friday.

On March 19 last year, Abdullah had announced the formation of a six-member committee headed by chief secretary to address the issue of the regularisation of daily wagers and said that a roadmap will be prepared for presentation in the next budget session before the house.

Regularisation of thousands of daily wagers remains a major issue in Jammu and Kashmir, as a majority of these workers have been rendering services in various government departments for nearly three decades.

"Once the committee finalises its report and submits it to us, we will begin the process of regularisation in a phased, planned and transparent manner," the chief minister said at a post-budget press conference here.

Earlier, presenting his government's second budget in the legislative assembly, the chief minister said his government is fully conscious of the long-standing aspirations of daily rated, casual and temporary workers, who have served the administration for years under difficult conditions and with limited job security.

"Last year, a high-level committee was constituted to examine all legal, financial and administrative aspects of regularisation of daily rated workers so that a fair, transparent and sustainable policy framework could be evolved.

"I assure this House that my government is committed to finding a just and humane resolution to this long-pending issue, and based on the recommendations of the committee, a structured and phased roadmap for regularisation will be announced in the coming period," the chief minister said.

He said the objective of the government is to ensure that those who have devoted the prime years of their lives to public service are given "dignity, security and a stable future", within the framework of law and fiscal responsibility.

Abdullah said his government acknowledges the invaluable contribution of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, who form the backbone of the public health and early childhood care systems.

"Their dedication at the grassroots level, especially in reaching the most vulnerable sections, deserves our deepest appreciation. The government is committed to removing impediments to ensure timely release of their honorarium," he said.

He also informed the House that the honorarium of vocational instructors has been enhanced, reflecting the government's commitment to recognising the role of skilled educators in strengthening employability and vocational education. PTI TAS PRK PRK