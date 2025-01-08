Dairy colony relocation: Outgoing AAP govt proposes status quo; urges LG to take 'considerate view'

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The outgoing AAP government has passed a proposal to maintain the status quo on the shifting of dairies from Bhalswa to Ghoga dairy colony till a policy is finalised for the accommodation of its residents, official sources said on Wednesday.

The council of ministers has also requested Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to take a considerate view of the issue for the well-being of the "large number of people involved", they said.

In August 2019, a joint committee of MLAs, officers and dairy farmers was formed with the task of chalking out a standard policy for dairy farm accommodations, aligning with court orders. However, the policy is yet to be formed, the sources said.

After the Delhi High Court issued a directive last year to relocate the dairies within four weeks, there was an urgency to finalise the policy, sources said.

As a result, a resolution recommending mixed land use and freehold ownership rights for dairy owners in these colonies was adopted by the Delhi Assembly in September last year.

The resolution said the current restrictions on land use and ownership rights have severely impacted the livelihoods of several dairy owners.

The council of ministers has endorsed the resolution and recommended that until the proposed policy is approved and implemented, local authorities like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board refrain from taking any adverse action against dairy owners, sources said.

It also recommended that the dairy farmers be permitted to undertake small-scale non-polluting activities to sustain their livelihoods, they said.

Dairy farms in Delhi were established under the Master Plan in 1975-76 on the city's outskirts. However, with the rapid expansion and urbanisation, these once-peripheral locations integrated into the urban landscape.

This development led to challenges such as overcrowding, waste management issues, and environmental concerns, as dairy farms now coexist with residential and commercial zones. PTI VIT RHL