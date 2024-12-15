Dairy farms in Delhi asked to obtain pollution control consent

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has directed cow shelters and dairy farms in the city to obtain pollution control consent within 15 days, warning of strict action in case of non-compliance.

The Committee issued a public notice on Sunday directing all 'gaushalas' and dairy farms with 15 or more cattle, and all dairies operating in dairy colonies in Delhi to apply for mandatory consent under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The directive has been issued in compliance with recent court orders and must be adhered to within 15 days of the notice, failing which legal action will be initiated.

The notice follows the "Guidelines for Environmental Management of Dairy Farms and Gaushalas" issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) as per the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order on May 20, 2020.

These guidelines categorise dairy farms and 'gaushalas' as "Orange" and "Green" categories respectively under pollution control norms.

The guidelines aim to mitigate the environmental impact of dairy operations, including water and air pollution caused by waste discharge and improper management practices.

The notice also adheres to the Delhi High Court's order in the Sunayana Sibal vs. GNCTD case, which emphasised strict environmental compliance from all dairy establishments registered with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), regardless of the number of cattle.

Non-compliance with this directive will attract strict action under the relevant environmental laws, the notice stated.

Dairy farms and 'gaushalas' have been advised to apply online through the Delhi Pollution Board portal immediately to avoid penalties, it added. PTI NSM DV DV