Dairy owner, 50, shot dead in enmity in UP's Ghaziabad; son injured

Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old dairy owner was shot dead and his son received a bullet wound in his hand at a railway crossing here allegedly by three men, police on Friday said.

The incident took place Thursday night in Sinkri Khurd village of Modinagar town.

The deceased was identified as Ram Kumar Jatav. His 25-year-old son is under treatment at a hospital.

According to police, the assailants waited for the father-son to come to the railway crossing and when they reached there on their bikes, they fired multiple gunshots at them.

Jatav received a gunshot to the head, while his son Saurabh got one in his hand. Jatav was declared dead at a hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chand Yadav said police identified the assailants as Rahul, 30, Amit, 32, and Ashu, 34, at Saurabh's instance.

Police arrested the three late Thursday night in several raids.

The shootout was the consequence of a fight that took place on August 13, 2023 between the Jatavs and one of the assailants.

Ashu in a drunken state had urinated near Jatav's dairy, which offended Jatav and a fight broke out between the two and the matter was booked at a police station.

According to the DCP, Ashu and his family had been waiting to take revenge from Jatavs ever since.