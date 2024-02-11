'Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra' to be inaugurated in Hyderabad on Feb 12

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The Regional Centre of Sangeet Natak Akademi --'Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra' -- will be inaugurated by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy here on Monday.

Along with the inauguration of the South India Cultural Centre, the foundation stone for the 'Bharat Kala Mandapam' auditorium will also be laid, an official release said.

"It is a matter of pride that South India’s rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage that is renowned globally will be further strengthened through this dedicated South India Cultural Centre of the Sangeet Natak Akademi," Kishan Reddy said.

The Akademi has no presence in South India so far.

The Centre is envisaged to promote research and documentation of music, folk and tribal arts, theatre and puppetry and will be developed as a state-of-the art Regional Centre and a leading cultural space that would foster the cultural growth and performative milieu of the state, the release said.

Keeping the contributions of Ghantasala (legendary musician and freedom fighter Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao) in mind, the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India has proposed the construction of an auditorium that shall be known as 'Bharat Kala Mandapam' within the 'Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra' at the CCRT campus here, the release added.

During the event, the Ministry of Culture will felicitate the recent Padma awardees from the Telugu states including the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awardees. PTI VVK VVK KH