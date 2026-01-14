Dakshina Kannada: Teen found dead in pond

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 14 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy who left home early on Wednesday to attend a religious ritual was found dead in a pond here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sumanth, son of Subrahmanya Naik, a resident of Sambolya Baramelu and a class 9 student at Gerukatte High School.

According to Superintendent of Police Arun K, the boy had left his residence around 4 am to attend Dhanur Puja at a temple along with two other boys.

As Sumanth was delayed in coming out of the house, the other boys waited briefly before proceeding, police said, adding that he never reached the venue.

When the boys contacted Sumanth’s family, they were informed that he had already left home. As it became clear that the boy had not reached the temple, the family alerted residents and authorities.

During the search, locals noticed bloodstains near a pond along the route Sumanth was believed to have taken.

A search operation was launched involving personnel from the police, forest department, fire and emergency services, and residents.

The body was recovered from the pond in Dakshina Kannada at around 11.30 am, police said.

Senior officials, including the Belthangady police inspector and sub-inspector, along with revenue officials, visited the spot.

Police have registered a case and said the exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.