Dakshina Kannada: Two youth drown in Kumaradhara river

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 18 (PTI) Two youth drowned after entering a river for a swim on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Hariprasad (37) and Sujith (26).

According to preliminary information, the two were unable to return to the shore after entering the water.

Residents alerted the authorities, following which rescue teams were pressed into service. The bodies were later recovered, police said.

The incident occurred in the Kumaradhara river near Subrahmanya in the Dakshina Kannada district.

The victims were residents of Kallamogaru village in Sullia taluk.

Further investigation is underway.