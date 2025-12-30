Dakshina Kannada: Youth killed in road accident involving police constable

Mangaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) A youth was killed in a road accident after his motorcycle collided head-on with a car allegedly driven by a police constable here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Mohammed Tah, a resident of Marnabailu in Dakshina Kannada. The accident occurred at Pilathabettu Kattimane in Belthangady taluk, where the car and motorcycle collided, officials said.

According to police, the car was being driven by Prasanna, a constable serving in the District Crime Record (DCR-I) unit, Mangaluru.

The impact of the collision was severe, throwing the bike rider onto the windshield of the car and then onto the road.

He suffered fatal head injuries and a broken leg, dying at the spot.

Allegations emerged that the constable fled the scene after the accident.

However, people at the site noticed a liquor bottle and a police cap inside the car and recorded videos, which later surfaced on social media, raising suspicion of drunk driving.

Following the circulated video, SP Arun ordered an investigation. Police said the constable underwent alcohol tests in the presence of the videographer and the victim’s relatives.

The spot test reportedly showed negative results, and the SP has ordered a blood test to conclusively rule out alcohol consumption.

A case has been registered at the Punjalkatte police station, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR AMP SSK