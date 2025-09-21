Dal Lake cleaner due to conservation efforts: Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the famous Dal Lake here is cleaner due to the conservation efforts undertaken in the last five years.

More than one-third of the water body has been rejuvenated, with its open expanse increased for the first time to over 20 Sq Km, he said. Sinha joined Dal Lake cleanliness drive as part of Sewa Parv.

"As part of Sewa Parv, joined Dal Lake Cleanliness Drive. During last five years, work for preservation of Dal- Nigeen Lake and in the catchment area has been undertaken in a mission mode. Dal lake is cleaner & attracting large numbers of domestic & international visitors," the Lt Guv said on X.

He said more than one-third of lake has been rejuvenated.

"Vast areas were cleared from Lilies & open expanse of Dal Lake has been increased for the first time to more than 20.3 Sq Km," he said.

Sinha called upon citizens to preserve lakes, rivers and other water bodies through community involvement.