New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual head the Dalai Lama was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Sunday evening, sources said.

He is admitted in a private ward of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rajiv Narang, Professor of Cardiology, they said.

The sources said the Dalai Lama was brought to the medical facility in the evening. PTI PLB IJT