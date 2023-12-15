Dalai Lama arrives in Bodh Gaya, will inaugurate International Sangha Forum

Gaya (Bihar); Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrived at Bodh Gaya on Friday, officials said.

He was accorded a warm welcome at the Gaya International Airport by District Magistrate Thiyagarajan S M and Deputy Development Commissioner Vinod Duhan. From the airport, he travelled to Bodh Gaya under heavy security cover. A large number of people stood on either side of the road to catch a glimpse of the Dalai Lama, as he drove to the Tibetan monastery at Bodh Gaya.

According to the information provided by the district administration, the Dalai Lama will inaugurate the three-day International Sangha Forum 2023. The forum will be held on December 20, 21 and 22 at the International Convention Center Bodh Gaya.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may also attend the function on December 20. On December 23, the Tibetan spiritual leader will participate in a World Peace Prayer session in the morning with delegates of the International Sangha Forum along with the public at the Mahabodhi Stupa.

The Dalai Lama will give three days of teachings at the Kalachakra Teaching ground from December 29 to 31. He will attend a Long Life Prayer that will be offered to him in the morning at the Kalachakra Teaching Ground on January 1, 2024.

Soon after the arrival of the Dalai Lama at the Tibetan monastery, Tenzeen, a Buddhist monk, told reporters, "We are very excited and happy with the arrival of the Dalai Lama. A large number of followers from across the world are expected to converge to attend the discourses".

Tight security arrangements are in place in view of the Nobel laureate's stay, the site of whose discourse was rocked by a low-intensity blast in January 2018.