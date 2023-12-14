Dalai Lama calls for embracing diversity, secular thinking

Siliguri (WB), Dec 14 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama emphasised the equality of all religions and encouraged people to embrace diversity and secular thinking during an address to a gathering in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri on Thursday, a devotee said.

He spoke at the Sed Gyued Monastery in Salugara area of the city, delivering his message in the Tibetan language.

The devotee said, "The Dalai Lama called for the adoption of secular ideals to promote tolerance among all sections of people. He said all religions are equal and urged the people to embrace diversity and secular thinking." Approximately 50,000 attendees from Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Dooars, and neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan assembled in Siliguri to catch a glimpse of the spiritual leader, according to officials.

Stringent security measures were implemented in anticipation of his visit, with traffic control in effect since 4 am.

Following his visit, the Dalai Lama is slated to return to Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. PTI CORR SOM PNT NN