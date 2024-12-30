Dalai Lama condoles former US president Jimmy Carter's demise

Dharamsala, Dec 30 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday condoled the death of former US president Jimmy Carter.

The Dalai Lama wrote a letter to the former president's son Chip Carter to offer his condolences.

"President Carter lived a truly meaningful life. With decades of untiring efforts to help the poor and downtrodden, to seek peaceful solutions to conflicts and to advance democracy and human rights throughout the world," the Tibetan spiritual leader wrote.

The 39th US president Carter, who died Sunday at 100, was the longest-lived president in country's history.

"To have remained active over the course of such a long life set an example to us all of how to live our lives in the service of others. The Nobel Committee recognised his contribution to the welfare of humanity when it bestowed the Nobel Peace Prize on him in 2002," he wrote.

"In addition, the Tibetan people and I remain ever grateful to President Carter for his deep interest in and concern for the situation in Tibet and for undertaking initiatives to help alleviate the plight of our people," the Dalai Lama said. PTI COR NB NB