Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his success

Dharamshala, Nov 20 (PTI) The Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his coalition's success in the recent state assembly election.

He expressed his prayers for Kumar’s continued success in meeting the challenges ahead and fulfilling the hopes and needs of the people of Bihar.

In a letter to Kumar, the Dalai Lama wrote, "I deeply appreciate your friendship and the generous hospitality you have extended to me during my visits to Bihar, especially to Bodh Gaya, over the years." "May I also convey my gratitude for your continued support and encouragement of my efforts to promote greater awareness and interest in ancient Indian thought as passed down through the historic Nalanda Tradition. As you know, India’s longstanding philosophy of karuna and the conduct that flows from it, ahimsa, sets an inspiring example for the rest of the world," he wrote.

"Over the years, Bihar has witnessed significant development and increasing prosperity across many spheres of life. Such achievements are all the more meaningful when they truly improve the lives of poor and needy people," the Dalai Lama added.