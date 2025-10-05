Dalai Lama congratulates Dame Sarah Mullally, the next Archbishop of Canterbury

Dharamsala (HP), Oct 5 (PTI) The Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Dame Sarah Mullally for being named as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

In a letter written on Saturday, the Dalai Lama said, "Today, the world is facing many difficulties and it is a time when basic human values are being challenged." Dame Sarah Elisabeth Mullally is a former nurse.

She has been the bishop of London since 2018, and is the first woman to be named as next Archbishop of Canterbury.

"I believe that as religious leaders we have a special responsibility to bring them to public attention again. All religions counsel forgiveness, patience and compassion and ways to cultivate them. These are practical qualities we can fruitfully share with others.

"I am very happy to note that you will be the first female leader of the Anglican Church. As you may know, there is scientific evidence that when it comes to compassion, women are more sensitive to the feelings of others.

"It is therefore my firm conviction that if more of our leaders were women, the world would be a more understanding, peaceful place. Your appointment is a beacon of hope," the Tibetan Spiritual leader said. PTI COR BPL SHS VN VN