Dalai Lama congratulates Lai Ching-te on assuming Presidency of Taiwan

Shimla, May 21 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday congratulated Lai Ching-te on assuming the presidency of Taiwan and wished him every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of his people.

"It is wonderful to see how firmly rooted democracy has become in Taiwan.

"The Taiwanese people have not only developed a flourishing, robust democracy, but have also achieved great prosperity, while at the same time preserving their rich cultural traditions," he said in a statement posted on the official site of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile.

"May I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan," the Dalai Lamam added.

On May 20, Lai Cheng-te of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was sworn in as the fifth elected president of Taiwan.