Dalai Lama congratulates New Zealand's Prime Minister-elect Chris Luxon

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated New Zealand's Prime Minister-elect Chris Luxon on his party's victory in the recent national election, the spiritual leader's office in Dharamsala said on Monday.

“Your country has the potential to play an important role in promoting global security and peace. In this connection, your commitment to New Zealand's nuclear-free policy is a message that other countries need to hear and to emulate. Eventual disarmament is the only way to make this world a better place for us all," the spiritual leader wrote to Luxon.

He wished the prime minister-elect success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people of New Zealand.