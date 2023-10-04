Dalai Lama congratulates Nobel Prize winners in Medicine for their work on COVID-19 vaccine

Dharamshala (HP): Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Wednesday congratulated scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó for winning the 2023 Nobel Prize for their work on the COVID-19 vaccine and lauded them for helping save countless lives.

"Your work set an example of how scientific research can make a real contribution to the well-being of humanity at large. Your research, began before the Covid pandemic occurred and saved a vast number of lives throughout the world," the Dalai Lama said in a message, "I applaud your achievement and the way you have made your lives meaningful through dedicated service for the benefit of others. Today, we are reminded daily how deeply interconnected our world has become and the vitally important role the scientific community can play in making it a better, safer place for us all," the Dalai Lama said.

Weissman of the United States and Karikó of Hungary were awarded the Nobel Prize for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.