Dalai Lama congratulates Trump on US election victory

Dharamshala (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential election.

Trump won the US presidential election for a second term in one of the most remarkable comebacks in American electoral history.

In a statement posted on the official website of the Central Tibetan Administration, the Dalai Lama said, "I have long admired the US as the champion of democracy, freedom and the rule of law." The world places great hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the US. In these times of great uncertainty and upheaval in several parts of the world, "it is my hope that you will provide leadership in bringing about peace and stability", he said.

The Tibetan leader also wished Trump success in meeting the many challenges that lie ahead.