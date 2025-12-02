Dalai Lama expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives due to storms in Asia

Dharamsala (HP) Dec 2 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and "severe hardship" faced by millions of people due to the storm in Asia.

In his message, the Dalai Lala offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives and prayed for the swift recovery of those who have been injured as a result of this natural disaster.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the recent torrential rains and storms in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and other nearby regions have resulted in tragic loss of life and caused severe hardship for millions of people," he said.

The spiritual leader said his prayers are also for the success of the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts across all affected regions, adding they may bring comfort and relief to as many people as possible.