Dalai Lama expresses solidarity with Sikkim as flash flood claims lives

Gangtok, Oct 4 (PTI) The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with the people of Sikkim in the wake of flash floods claiming at least ten lives.

In a letter to the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, the Tibetan spiritual leader hoc has hundreds of thousands of followers in the Himalayan state, expressed solidarity with the people of Sikkim after a cloud burst triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river at least ten lives, while 82 others, including 23 army personnel, went missing and scores of others sustained injuries.

The Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Sikkim next week at the request of the Chief Minister.