Dalai Lama greets PM Modi on birthday

Dharamshala (HP), Sep 17 (PTI) Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, extended his heartfelt greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and wished him good health on Wednesday.

In a letter to Modi, also shared on the website of the Central Tibetan Administration, he wrote, "As India's longest staying guest, I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years, and I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that has occurred in recent times." India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world, and its success also contributes to global development, he added.

"I consider myself a proud messenger of India, and regularly express my admiration for India, the world's most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism," the Dalai Lama said in the letter.

"For us Tibetans, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than 66 years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday, with a host of dignitaries and politicians lauding his leadership and the ruling BJP launching over a fortnight long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark the birthday of its pre-eminent leader.

The BJP-run governments at the Centre and states have lined up an array of outreach, welfare, development and awareness programmes, ranging from health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products across the country till October 2. PTI COR BPL NSD NSD