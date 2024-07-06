Dalai Lama, Kailash Satyarthi write 'The Book of Compassion'

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Coming together to advocate for one shared goal for humanity, two Nobel Peace Prize Laureates - Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and Kailash Satyarthi - along with writer Pooja Pande, open a window to the need for compassion in today's times in their new book.

The book, scheduled to release on July 22, advocates cultivating compassion and proclaiming that honest concern for all beings is the key factor in improving our day-to-day lives. It is published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI).

The announcement marks the 89th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

"Compassion isn't some disembodied sacred virtue, but flesh and blood—something we feel and live, which moves us. It’s not abstract or ephemeral; it lives inside us all, and we only have to close our eyes and recall that last story we heard or were part of that displayed a selfless act of humanity," read the book.

In "The Book of Compassion", two globally renowned spiritual and moral leaders reveal their vision for a globalised compassion that promotes freedom, joy, and inner peace, which sheds light on inequalities, injustice, climate change, the influence of Gandhi, ancient Indian and Tibetan knowledge systems, among many other things.

"This candid, anecdotal, and absolutely compelling book is your perennial source of courage, compassion, and wisdom," said the publishers in a statement.